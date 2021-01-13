IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 306295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.95.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6,395.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

