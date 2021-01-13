II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.44

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 50039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

