Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.00. 6,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average is $197.11. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

