ImageCoin (IMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,995.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $217,065.35 and $26,995.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000194 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,761,077 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.