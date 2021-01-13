IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

