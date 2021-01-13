Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 301.5% in December

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,400 shares, an increase of 301.5% from the December 15th total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 12,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Immutep has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.95.

Get Immutep alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immutep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.