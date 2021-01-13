IMS Capital Management Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. IMS Capital Management owned about 1.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

