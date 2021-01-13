IMS Capital Management Purchases New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $224.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $226.18 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

