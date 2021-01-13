IMS Capital Management Sells 43 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IMS Capital Management cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.