Incent (INCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 85% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $64,110.17 and $6.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 95.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.10 or 0.94255317 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,526 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

