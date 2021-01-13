India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.00

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 191580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

In other news, insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

