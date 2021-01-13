Indorse Token Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $201,328.31 and $363.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.