Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 216,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
