Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 216,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.