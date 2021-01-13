Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of III opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

