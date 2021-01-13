(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

