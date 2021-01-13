(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

