InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

