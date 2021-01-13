InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.71 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.10 EPS.

InMode stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

