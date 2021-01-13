InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.71 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.10 EPS.
InMode stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.96.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.