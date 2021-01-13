Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 64.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 113.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 234.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

