Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.66. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 330,981 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Innoviva by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

