INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $4.34 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $781.93 million and $340,384.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00011666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

