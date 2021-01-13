Insider Selling: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,493 Shares of Stock

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AFT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 51.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,411,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 482,261 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 729.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179,925 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $186,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

