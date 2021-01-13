Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells 23,325 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40.

Shares of PVH traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,431. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

