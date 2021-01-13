Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

