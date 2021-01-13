InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 23.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price rose 23.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 32,055,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,842,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

