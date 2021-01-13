Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15).

NTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 48,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,073. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

