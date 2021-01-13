Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 60,299 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

