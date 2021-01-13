Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.