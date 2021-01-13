Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.92. 7,526,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

