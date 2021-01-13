Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $213.77. 491,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

