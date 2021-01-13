Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,322. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.