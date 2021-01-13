Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,364,000 after acquiring an additional 321,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. 1,458,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.34. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.