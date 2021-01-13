Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $300,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.08. 1,781,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,623. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

