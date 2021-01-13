Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s (IPL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

