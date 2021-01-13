Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 1,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

