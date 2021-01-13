Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 8.6%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 338,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 462,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

