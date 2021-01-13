International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

