International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.72.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

