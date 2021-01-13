International Paper (NYSE:IP) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
International Paper has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years.
NYSE IP opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.