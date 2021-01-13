International Paper (NYSE:IP) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

International Paper has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years.

NYSE IP opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

