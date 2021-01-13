Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market cap of $790.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

