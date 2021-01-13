Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

