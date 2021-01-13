Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

