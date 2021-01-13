Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
