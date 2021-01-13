Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 970,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 283,362 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 247,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 239,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

