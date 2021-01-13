Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of VMO stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
