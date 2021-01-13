Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

