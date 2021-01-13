Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 12.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 2.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $57,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,286. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $261.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.38.

