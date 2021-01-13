Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.52 and last traded at $87.46. 15,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 62,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

