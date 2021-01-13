Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

