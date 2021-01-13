Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (VOW3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR: VOW3) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €168.00 ($197.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €145.76 ($171.48). 1,634,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.