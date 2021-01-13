Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (VOW3)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR: VOW3) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/22/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/7/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/4/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/1/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €168.00 ($197.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €145.76 ($171.48). 1,634,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

