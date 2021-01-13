Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 56,500 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Star Peak Energy Transition stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 5,666,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,971. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.
About Star Peak Energy Transition
