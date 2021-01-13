Investment House LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after acquiring an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $240.87. 1,032,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

